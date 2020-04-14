And on Tuesday, running backs coach David Johnso'n's wife, Akeia, shared a video on social media displaying the support she received after her family was hit hard by the virus.

Offensive lineman Andrew Boselli, who recently recovered from his bout with the virus, heaped praise on FSU football trainer Jake Pfeil and others for helping him through the devastating illness.

The Florida State football family has been affected in multiple ways by the coronavirus pandemic, and each time the program rallied around each other with support.

In the video, Akeia Johnson explains that her mother and four of her mother's siblings tested positive for Covid-19 and that her mother has been battling the illness for weeks. Johnson's mother was stricken with double-pneumonia and has been in an intensive care unit with a ventilator helping her breathe.

While the other FSU coaches' wives have been unable to spend time with her personally because of the current social distancing practices, Akeia Johnson said they all made signs of support and encouragement and had a vehicle procession to share what she described as a "genuine act of kindness."

"And it for sure brought joy to my heart and lifted my spirits," she said.

Akeia Johnson said she remains hopeful that her mother will make a full recovery, and she thanked the other wives for lifting her spirits when she needed it most.

When David Johnson accepted the position as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator on Mike Norvell's staff in early January, he said part of the reason was so that his wife could be closer to her family in Louisiana.

