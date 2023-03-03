Following an exciting walk-off win against USF on Wednesday, Florida State could not continue their success against Florida Gulf Coast and fell 10-8 in Game 1 on Friday.

James Tibbs III launched his third run of the season off of Jason Woodward to give the Seminoles a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Eagles (9-1) responded just as quickly in the top of the 2nd with a two-out rally that took advantage off a bad string of luck by starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister. A few controversial calls on full counts and a botched play at first that would have ended the inning allowed Florida Gulf Coast to get out to a 4-2 lead.

The next inning did not start any better for Baumeister as he gave up a 452-foot home run to FGCU's Joe Kinker to start the third. Baumeister's night quickly ended and Andrew Armstrong came on to relieve him. Armstrong did not fare much better himself as he gave up another two-run homer to balloon the deficit to five runs.

"I thought Baumeister's stuff was okay," Link Jarrett said postgame. "It was not as good in the stretch. Transitioning from the wind up to the stretch, we've got to figure that out. He gets into the stretch and it's not quite the same aggression."

Across the board, Florida State's pitching staff struggled mightily to find the plate in the first half of the game, and when they did, the pitches were crushed to varying parts of Dick Howser. It was an offensive explosion for the Eagles who earned 14 hits and hit multiple home runs against a reeling FSU staff.

The Seminoles (8-2) were able to stop the snowballing and their offense came to life in the bottom of the 6th with a five-run inning to storm back into the ballgame. The Noles' were poised to score more but an ill-advised attempt to steal home by Nander De Sedas stifled the rally. Instead of having runners on second and third with one out, De Sedas' baserunning gaffe resulted in a lone runner on second with two outs, which the Seminoles were unable to capitalize on.

"I said to Nander, that's an unacceptable baserunning play," Jarrett said. "That's it - end of story. There is really no teaching moment. He knew what he needed to do. That's just somebody that is trying to do too much. It was almost over effort - misguided effort - to try and create when there is nothing to create on that type of play.

The mistake proved to loom large as Florida Gulf Coast took back momentum immediately on a two-run home-run by Alejandro Figueredo, the Eagles' third home run of the ballgame.

Florida State was able to get a run back in the 8th inning to bring the score to 10-8 but ultimately that is where the score settled as the Seminoles were unable to complete the comeback.

It was certainly the FSU pitching staff's worst night of the season against a red hot (and very good) Florida Gulf Coast team. Yet even when things looked unsalvageable, Jarrett's scrappy offense was able to claw its way back into the game. If not for a baserunning error, the game might actually have been saved by FSU's resilient lineup.

"I liked the fight, but I expect the fight," Jarrett said. "The execution was not acceptable when you're trying to claw back in and find yourself in a ballgame with a team that is that talented. We had chances. We've talked about playing clean and that was not clean enough."