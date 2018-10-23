MADISON COUNTY, Fla. -- Four-star defensive back Travis Jay never dreamed this day would arrive -- that he could call himself a high school football All-American.

Just four years ago, when he was in the ninth grade, Jay wasn't sure if he would even play football or basketball as his primary sport.

He opted to put football first -- and keep basketball as something to do in the offseason -- and this week, he received another confirmation that he made the right choice. The Florida State commitment was honored Monday with a jersey presentation as he was named an Under Armour All-American.

"I love football, and I'm always thinking about the next play and if I can do more to help my team," Jay said. "That's my mindset in winning every play. This is a dream come true, though, in being an Under Armour All-American. It's really hard to put into words."

Even before he was sure football was his future, Jay wanted to be a Seminole for as long as he can remember. Other college football powers, such as Alabama and Georgia, have tried to get him to reconsider and look at other options, but Jay has remained firm in his commitment.

"I probably won't take anymore official visits," Jay said. "Not sure on a date for my FSU official visit, but it will likely be right after my season. I might enroll early to FSU, but I'm still thinking about that. If I did, that means I wouldn't be able to play basketball. But I'm going to FSU -- that's home for me, and I can't wait to get there."

Jay has never wavered about his future destination, even when the Seminoles got off to a slow start in Willie Taggart's first season. He said he loves the way the team is growing under Taggart and defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

"I feel it's that the players are now comfortable with what Coach Barnett wants," Jay said. "They are finishing. And man, watching it just makes me itch to be out there with them. I just can't wait to get there. I think our team is starting to really click, and the confidence is much different now. They are flying around, making big hits and forcing turnovers.

"I think they are going to make some noise against Clemson."

Jay has to take the SAT on Saturday, but he said he is hoping he gets that done in time to attend the game. If not, he said he'll be glued to the TV with his family, cheering on his ‘Noles.

"I can't wait,” Jay said. “That's a big one for us, but I'm pretty confident we are going to be ready to go.”

As for his own play, Jay is a star on both sides of the field for the state champion Cowboys. He plays quarterback, cornerback and other roles on defense.

"I'm always trying to get on that field,” Jay said. “I feel every snap I can help make a big play for the team. I just want to win and do everything I can on every play. That's just me, and the way I play. Whatever my team needs, I'm going to do it.”