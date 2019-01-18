FSU commit DB Travis Jay shuts it down, will sign with 'Noles
Florida State fans who were worried about Rivals250 defensive back Travis Jay making trips to Tennessee and Florida before National Signing Day need not worry anymore.
The longtime Seminole commit from Madison County, Fla., confirmed on Friday that he is not taking any more trips and is signing with FSU.
"FSU is always home to me when I'm there," Jay said earlier during Under Armour week. "I want to be a part of something special that builds Florida State back to the top. I know this class in Tribe19 is going to do that. I can't wait to get there and get to work."
----------------------
Chat with other die-hard FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board