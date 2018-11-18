Four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter has visited Florida State three times this year, so it wasn't as if he needed to see a bunch of new things during his official visit this weekend.

Instead, the Fort Myers, Fla., product said, this visit was mostly about giving his father a chance to get an up-close look at the school that will likely be his home for the next few years.

"Everything went good," Hunter said, noting that this was the only official visit his father attended. "I enjoyed myself with my family. My dad, my sister and my cousin came with me."

Florida State's coaches made an impression on Hunter and his family when the entire coaching staff greeted them when they arrived on campus on Friday. The Seminoles showed Hunter more love when the visit ended on Sunday, as head coach Willie Taggart personally walked them out to the parking lot, along with the rest of the staff.

"They made me feel very comfortable," the four-star prospect said. "No negative energy. Everybody had a good vibe."