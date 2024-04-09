"Right now, my recruitment is open," Hilson said. "I'm just going around going on visits and stuff to see what schools are looking at me and what schemes they run and stuff. Just to see how I fit in there."

FORT LAUDERDALE — After an MVP caliber performance at Rivals Camp Miami on Sunday, Florida State commit Javion Hilson updated his recruitment and how he is treating the recruiting process as of late.

Hilson has been on Florida State's campus multiple times so far this year, most recently being on campus for the Legacy Weekend event on March 23. Hilson will visit Syracuse on April 19 and then visit Colorado on April 27 for the Buffaloes' spring game.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has always kept an open mindset in allowing commits to explore their options and take visits elsewhere. It is no different with Hilson.

"He (Norvell) is like just take them," Hilson said on Norvell's message. "But at the end of the day, we know you are a Nole. We know this is home for you."

Hilson has locked in official visits to Florida (May 31), Alabama (June 7), UCF (June 14) and Florida State (June 21). The Seminoles will be receiving the last visit of the summer from Hilson, which could prove pivotal in holding on to the fringe five-star talent.

Hilson flipped his recruitment to Florida State from Alabama after the retirement of Nick Saban. Hilson has had the chance to visit Alabama since then and got a first impression of the new staff.

"They are rebuilding and stuff," Hilson said. "I like the coaching staff and how they are rebuilding. Even though I'm still committed to Florida State they have been showing love to me. They've just blocked out the thought that I'm committed and talk to me every day."