When asked if he would be signing with FSU, Bolden said, “Come on, man, you already know it. I can’t speak too much on it but I got my (NLI) papers today though.”

After his visit, Bolden spoke with the media and addressed rumors that he would be taking one last visit before the dead period starts on Monday at midnight.

Bolden followed up by saying that he will not be taking any other visits before signing day. It had been rumored that Auburn was trying to get the coveted recruit on campus for one more visit before the dead period began.

The focus for Bolden this weekend was to build bonds with further teammates and coaches.

"Just building my relationships with the team, Coach Norvell and the guys," Bolden said. "We did a lot of bonding things learning the plays and stuff like that. I come down here a lot so just trying to hit on things that I haven't hit on."

Bolden spent a lot of time with current safeties in the team, including Conrad Hussey and Shyheim Brown.

"Really the whole DB corps - and Keem (Hykeem Williams). I like Keem, he's my guy," Bolden said. "They always hit me up on social media and check in on me - still make sure I'm locked in and stuff. It's always great to get back there with them and have good times and spend time with them - get to know them and them to know me.

Bolden also spent a majority of the weekend with fellow defensive back recruits Jamari Howard and Lawanye McCoy.

"Those are my brothers right there, since 7 on 7 we've been cool," Bolden said. "Just being able to kick it with them was great vibes and it was good to bring us closer together."

With his entire family in attendance this weekend, Bolden spent most of the weekend continuing to build relationships with his new family - which he will sign with on Wednesday.