Last week was a wild one for Rivals100 quarterback Sam Howell.

At first, it looked like he would be taking his official visit to Florida State for the Clemson game. Then those plans were altered when it was announced that the game would be played at noon since his high school team had a game the night before.

Then that game got cancelled due to weather, so Howell made the trip to Tallahassee after all for an unofficial visit.

While the game didn't go the way the Seminoles' quarterback commit would have liked, Howell said there were still plenty of positives from the trip.

"It was good, really good," Howell said. "I wanted to see what the atmosphere would be like, and I enjoyed it a lot."

The four-star signal-caller, who is rated the nation's No. 4 pro-style quarterback, said he never expected first-year head coach Willie Taggart and his staff to turn the Seminoles' program around overnight.

"I think Coach Taggart still has his program going in the right direction," Howell said. "Rome wasn't built in one day. I don't pay attention to the outcome of the games because I knew it wasn't going to happen right away, as we need more players. And I'm working hard to get more offensive linemen and players here.

"I feel I can be the building block for this program, and I can't wait to get here. I'm going to do whatever it takes."