Offensive line commit Solomon Thomas was one of more than 60 prospects in attendance at the Seminoles Elite Camp on Saturday. Thomas didn't work out during the camp but stayed in town overnight to watch the Seminoles practice on Sunday. The Osceola spoke with Thomas about his trip to Tallahassee this weekend.

Advertisement

"It feels good," said Thomas when asked if he was relieved to have put a stop to his recruiting process after his official visit to FSU in June. "I like the fact that Florida State ultimately, I mean they took a chance with me when I first got offered and then once my offer was definitely committable, well, it's always been committable, but just mentally knowing that this is the place for me. It just made me feel better about the place. You know, more and more."

He also spoke about why he decided to spend his last weekend in Tallahassee before starting his own preseason camp in high school on Monday. "It was important because, one, I don't feel like I've been here in a minute. And then, two, it was really important just to show my face and then for an event like this (Elite Camp), getting to meet the new commit (WR CJ Wiley and QB Brady Smigiel), them getting to see my face, not just on a group chat," said Thomas. "And then getting in the film room or being in the meetings and truly getting to see how they operate day-in and day-out, what a long day feels like."