FSU commit Travis Hunter: We're coming back
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Travis Hunter committed to Florida State in early March but he’s so talented, other programs are not going to give up recruiting him.“LSU, Alabama, Georgia is coming heavy an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news