Florida State has shockingly started the season with two losses to two of the traditionally poorer ACC schools - Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Fans want answers - and changes. Commits are asking for patience.

“My honest thought about this is nothing bad,” four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph said. “I believe in FSU. Everything will be back rolling, no doubt.”

Three-star defensive back Max Redmon said: “It’s just a rough start. We don’t have many returners on defense or offense so it’s going to take a little more time to click all together.”

Last season was the land of milk and honey for the Seminoles, a 13-0 start where they got left out of the College Football Playoff after star quarterback Jordan Travis was injured.

Since that time, it’s been loss after loss after loss first in a 63-3 mauling by Georgia and now by two weaker ACC opponents.

Florida State has been uncharacteristically bad in so many ways to start this season. The Noles ran for just 98 yards against Georgia Tech in Ireland. They scored just one touchdown against Boston College and rushed for just 21 yards on 16 carries as the Eagles owned the line of scrimmage.

After the Boston College shocker at Doak Campbell Stadium Monday night, coach Mike Norvell took full responsibility but no one is playing well. Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is not in rhythm. The Eagles owned the line of scrimmage and rushed for more than five yards per carry.

Nothing seems to be working and while FSU commits are disappointed it’s far too early for them to head for the exits.

Realistically giving up on a run to the 12-team College Football Playoff is one thing but there have been no decommitments - yet - and plenty of defense of the program going around from top pledges.

“It sucks they lost and are basically out of the playoffs but I committed based off the relationship created with those coaches and that has not changed,” said 2026 four-star receiver Darryon Williams.

The vultures are circling though.

North Carolina and South Carolina are staying in constant contact with four-star receiver commit Malik Clark. Colorado and LSU have also reached out since Florida State’s struggles started.

Joseph said UCF and Georgia have been in contact recently and teammates Antwann Hill and Amir Thomas are working on flipping him to Memphis.

“FSU still on top no matter the circumstance,” Joseph said.

Four-star receiver Daylan McCutcheon is expected to take visits with Texas A&M being one of the programs to watch. Georgia is definitely trying to flip four-star receiver CJ Wiley. There’s no doubt other high-profile programs will make another run at five-star commits Solomon Thomas and Javion Hilson.

Which is more the reason why FSU has to come together, according to Clark, so the recruiting class doesn’t collapse and the Seminoles can get back to their winning ways.

“Was a little unexpected but at the same time every year it’s the same and each season brings new players,” Clark said. “Everything has to be earned. You can never base your success off previous seasons.”