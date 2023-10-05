As a 2023 season ticket holder, I received the following email from Seminole Boosters on Thursday. The expected letter was intended to prepare us for what will be a challenging 2024 football season with construction occurring on all sides of Doak Campbell Stadium. Not only will the construction reduce seating inside Doak, it eliminates a great deal of parking too, as the lots close to the stadium will be occupied by cranes, heavy equipment and materials.

While the message prepares us for the construction ahead, what Athletic Director Michael Alford has dubbed #Pardonourdust, it also makes a couple of significant promises:

1. While the entire west sideline will be torn down, FSU makes this promise, “We will guarantee you and each season ticket holder the same number of seats you currently have this season.” Those seats will either be in temporary bleachers on the west side, end zone seats, or expanded west side seats.

2. They also promised a pot of garnet and gold at the end of the wheelbarrow. “This process will be complex, and we’re asking you to go through it with us so we can all enjoy a new stadium experience while supporting Seminole Athletics.”

Rather than windscreen the west side of the stadium as a construction zone for the 2024 season, FSU has arranged to install 7,000 temporary bleacher seats along the west sideline. The price for those seats has yet to be determined.

If you are a season ticket holder on the east side, you learned that when you return for the 2024 season you’ll find improvements have already been made, including wider aisles with handrails and a widened bleacher seat (18 inches) with a breathable, mesh seat bottom the price of which has yet to be determined.

Champions Club seat holders, and season ticket holders in section 120, where the Marching Chiefs sat prior to the 2022 season, learned they will not be affected for the 2024 season.

“2024 is going to be a hashtag pardon our dust moment, because you think about everything that's going on facility wise, and not just the stadium project, but you have the Football Center Project, you have some other projects that we're working on, probably lesser scale but very impactful,” FSU Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Alford said. “You're going to have one contractor working on the east side. You're going to have a different contractor working on the west side. And then you're going to have a different contractor working on the football only facility that's in the same footprint.”