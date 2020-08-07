 Former Florida State basketball player Michael Ojo dies at 27
FSU community mourns passing of former basketball player Michael Ojo

The Florida State community was rocked Friday morning by the news that former Seminole basketball player Michael Ojo has died after suffering an apparent heart attack during practice in Serbia.

He was 27 years old.

According to media reports, Ojo collapsed during a normal workout with his professional team. He had been playing overseas for four years after his Florida State career.

Michael Ojo slams home as dunk during his Florida State career.
Michael Ojo slams home as dunk during his Florida State career. (USAToday Sports Images)

During his five years as a Seminole, the team captain finished ranked 19th in school history with 78 career blocked shots and tied for seventh in school history with 131 career games played.

*ALSO SEE: 1-on-1 with Michael Ojo (an interview from his senior season at FSU).

As a senior, he started 34 games and helped propel the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament with his defense and physical play inside.

As intimidating as he was on the court, Ojo was beloved by teammates, coaches and others around the FSU community.

Here are some of the initial reactions to the news of Ojo's passing on Friday.

