FSU community mourns passing of former basketball player Michael Ojo
The Florida State community was rocked Friday morning by the news that former Seminole basketball player Michael Ojo has died after suffering an apparent heart attack during practice in Serbia.
He was 27 years old.
According to media reports, Ojo collapsed during a normal workout with his professional team. He had been playing overseas for four years after his Florida State career.
During his five years as a Seminole, the team captain finished ranked 19th in school history with 78 career blocked shots and tied for seventh in school history with 131 career games played.
*ALSO SEE: 1-on-1 with Michael Ojo (an interview from his senior season at FSU).
As a senior, he started 34 games and helped propel the Seminoles to the NCAA Tournament with his defense and physical play inside.
As intimidating as he was on the court, Ojo was beloved by teammates, coaches and others around the FSU community.
Here are some of the initial reactions to the news of Ojo's passing on Friday.
RIP Michael pic.twitter.com/jFwObMU7DZ— FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) August 7, 2020
This definitely a tough one man.. One of the best dudes I done came across. Was the first to welcome me to fsu and was nothing short of a big brother my freshman year and even after.. it’s crazy to think we was just talking about life last week.. Gone miss ya fasho O!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWJGzkaV29— Trent Forrest (@TForrest_11) August 7, 2020
I can hear him now “man take that thing off ya head”..... my brother who taught me how to lead! Forever with us! Real brotherhood started with you Ojo, I swear. #RIPOJO pic.twitter.com/tdkqD3jeSI— Terance Mann (@terance_mann) August 7, 2020
Words seem inadequate to express our sadness over the loss of Michael Ojo. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wPeqxym5PG— Olympiacos B.C. (@olympiacosbc) August 7, 2020
He had a larger-than-life personality and was one of the friendliest human beings you’d run into. Rest In Peace Michael Ojo 🙏🏾 https://t.co/pfcFTOEFrr— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) August 7, 2020
Michael Ojo. Rest in Peace my good friend. You brought joy to all of us in the Seminole family. Thank you for your great work in class and on the court. Thank you for being so good to your fellow classmates. This one has knocked the wind out of me, friends.— Mark Zeigler (@fsuzeigler) August 7, 2020
Rest In Peace, my friend. You were so much more than a basketball player. You were a great person with the intellect, personality and humility to make this world a better place. We love you and will miss you! pic.twitter.com/vINw4vo0zE— Ken Cashin (@Cashin1950) August 7, 2020
Been trying to think of a good story that helps illustrate who Michael Ojo was, but nothing seems adequate. I don’t think there’s ever been a kinder, friendlier athlete to come through FSU. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor, too. He’ll be missed.— Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) August 7, 2020
I can’t believe it Big O. One of my closest friends at FSU. You made everyone smile! Rip. pic.twitter.com/cIjAK7lz4N— Bobby Suarez (@BigShotBob90) August 7, 2020
Michael Ojo was my favorite @FSUHoops player. That guy played with so much joy. The news this morning is so terrible. RIP Ojo pic.twitter.com/NXzDvJI9zT— Matt Eissey (@matt_eissey) August 7, 2020
