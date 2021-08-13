FSU community set to honor legendary coach Bobby Bowden this weekend

It has been an emotional week for the Florida State community, the city of Tallahassee and the sports world following the passing of legendary Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden. Many FSU fans may not have known Bowden personally, or ever met him, but they are still very eager to pay their respects to their beloved coach this weekend. Starting today, the university and the Bowden family have provided several opportunities for the public to formally gather to mourn and celebrate his life and career.

Once news broke Sunday of Coach Bowden's passing, fans immediately began to grace his statue on FSU's campus with flowers.

Funeral services for Coach Bowden will take place in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The service is open to the public. Doors to the Civic Center will open 90 minutes earlier at 9:30 a.m., and seats could fill up quick. Including upper-level seating, the Civic Center has a capacity of about 12,000. Several additional memorials will take place in Tallahassee today as well. Beginning at 10 a.m., Bowden will lie in honor at the rotunda at the State Capitol building for a visitation. The memorial will then continue on Florida State’s campus after concluding at the Capitol at 1 p.m. Coach Bowden will lie in repose inside the Moore Athletics Center, his former offices for over 30 years as head coach, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Moore Center is located on the northwest side of Doak Campbell Stadium facing the FSU practice fields and indoor practice facility.