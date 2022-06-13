FSU confirms OL Antavious Woody cleared to join Seminoles

Four-star lineman Antavious Woody has been officially added to the Florida State football roster, the team confirmed on Monday afternoon. Warchant first reported Woody had been cleared to join the team on Sunday, according to university sources.

Woody, who committed to the Seminoles last summer but did not sign in December or February due to concerns about his academic standing, has been officially added to the 2022 signing class.

Woody ranks as one of the top 20 offensive guards in the nation and one of the top 15 prospects in the state of Alabama, according to Rivals.

