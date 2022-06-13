FSU confirms OL Antavious Woody cleared to join Seminoles
Four-star lineman Antavious Woody has been officially added to the Florida State football roster, the team confirmed on Monday afternoon. Warchant first reported Woody had been cleared to join the team on Sunday, according to university sources.
Woody, who committed to the Seminoles last summer but did not sign in December or February due to concerns about his academic standing, has been officially added to the 2022 signing class.
Woody ranks as one of the top 20 offensive guards in the nation and one of the top 15 prospects in the state of Alabama, according to Rivals.
Woody becomes the sixth offensive lineman in FSU's 2022 class, and the third four-star prospect in that group. The other four-stars are offensive tackle Julian Armella and guard Qae'shon Sapp, and the three-star signees are Daughtry Richardson, Kanaya Charlton and Jaylen Early.
Woody, a 6-foot-3, 297-pounder who played on both sides of the line of scrimmage in high school, was recruited by many colleges as a defensive tackle. He has said FSU likes him as an offensive tackle, but he could see opportunities on both sides of the ball.
Here’s the full release and bio of Woody from FSU:
Antavious Woody | Fr. | OL | 6-3 | 300 | Welch, Ala. | LaFayette High School
Four-star prospect …rated as No. 15 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 15 overall prospect in Alabama…four-star prospect rated No. 117 nationally and No. 5 player in Alabama by Rivals…ranked as No. 25 offensive guard by ESPN…helped lead Bulldogs to state playoffs each season at LaFayette…played offense and defense for LaFayette…blocked for offense that averaged 32.5 points per game his senior year…was Bulldogs’ punter his junior season and averaged 40.8 yards per punt in 2020…helped lead Alabama to a 20-0 win in the 35th Annual Alabama-Mississippi Classic All-Star Game…also competed in baseball, basketball and on the track and field team in high school…finished second in discus, shot put and javelin at 2022 2A state championship to help lead Bulldogs to state title.
-----------------
-------------------------------------------------------
