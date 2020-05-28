The school plans to continue testing next week as well, in anticipation for the beginning stages of offseason workouts.

FSU tested about 40 football players and 20 staff members last week, and the university tested 40 players and about 25 staffers on Thursday, according to athletics director David Coburn.

The Florida State football program continued with its baseline COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff members on Thursday, but the school has still not made an official decision about when to begin voluntary offseason workouts.

While declining to provide specific results from the first round of tests, Coburn said there was "nothing alarming" from the results the school has seen so far.

The NCAA ruled last week that student-athletes can begin voluntary workouts as early as June 1, and several universities have announced that they will begin either that week or the following week.

Florida State and most ACC schools have not yet announced plans.

"Those plans are still being solidified," Coburn said.

ACC members Clemson and Louisville have both announced that they plan to start voluntary workouts for football and select sports on June 8. Georgia Tech announced on Thursday that the Yellow Jackets will start theirs on June 15.

