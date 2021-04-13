Warchant TV: FSU coordinators tout improvements over spring football season
The FSU football team wrapped up its spring season with a Sunday walk-through to work on corrections following Saturday's scrimmage. On Tuesday, each coordinator wrapped up his segment's performance over the 15 practices.
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller called Saturday's scrimmage "competitive."
*Complete breakdown of everything said in Tuesday's interviews
Safety Sidney Williams was the first player he mentioned when asked who impressed with their performance, calls him someone they'll count on. DE Derrick McLendon is someone who showed up, he was much more consistent this spring. Says Kalen DeLoach was the most impactful LB after Emmett Rice's injury.
On the addition of Randy Shannon as an analyst: calls the relationships Shannon has in the state a big value to him and the staff.
Also evaluates the play of the defensive line and linebackers.
Kenny Dillingham
General thoughts on the offense in the spring scrimmage: "I thought they did a nice job executing" ... "Most of the time we gave ourselves a chance to be successful, especially with that first group."
On Malik McClain, his catch and overall play: "Really high skill set to make that catch" he says with a chuckle. "Can't coach the dog in somebody, and he has that dog."
Assessing McKenzie Milton: "Constant improvement". "Every single day he got a little more comfortable".
On Jordan Travis: "The growth in him, you can't put it in words. Not just as a football player but as a person, as a leader, everything about him. There's not a word that would do it justice, the growth he made."
John Papuchis
Defensive ends/special teams coordinator Papuchis said the placekickers (Parker Grothaus and Ryan Fitzgerald) graded out about identical this spring.
On the defensive line, calls Derrick McLendon's growth this spring "significant". Was wholly impressed with the play of Jermaine Johnson, namely his physicality.
