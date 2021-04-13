The FSU football team wrapped up its spring season with a Sunday walk-through to work on corrections following Saturday's scrimmage. On Tuesday, each coordinator wrapped up his segment's performance over the 15 practices.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller called Saturday's scrimmage "competitive."

Safety Sidney Williams was the first player he mentioned when asked who impressed with their performance, calls him someone they'll count on. DE Derrick McLendon is someone who showed up, he was much more consistent this spring. Says Kalen DeLoach was the most impactful LB after Emmett Rice's injury.

On the addition of Randy Shannon as an analyst: calls the relationships Shannon has in the state a big value to him and the staff.

Also evaluates the play of the defensive line and linebackers.

