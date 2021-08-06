Warchant TV: FSU Football coordinators outline expectations on eve of camp

As part of Mike Norvell's preseason football luncheon on Friday he provided access to all his on field coaches and several support staff members. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham discussed the ongoing quarterback competition and an overview of the offensive roster. Adam Fuller (13:19 mark) shared his hope for more consistency as the point man for the defense while ends coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis (22:07 mark) touched on the infusion of talent in his segment. FSU begins preseason practice on Saturday at 9 a.m.

