FSU cruises past N.C. State, finishes regular season with 3 straight wins

It will open the ACC Tournament next Wednesday against Syracuse in the 8-9 matchup in Brooklyn.

Despite playing through a long list injuries, Florida State finishes the regular season 17-13 overall and 10-10 in the ACC.

After upsetting the Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in back-to-back games, the Seminoles made it three in a row Saturday with a much-more-comfortable 89-76 win over a depleted and dispirited N.C. State team at the Tucker Center.

This is the kind of streak the Florida State men's basketball team is used to.

Box Score: FSU 89, N.C. State 76

If the Seminoles shoot like they did on Saturday -- albeit against an N.C. State team that has been one of the worst in the Power 5 in recent weeks -- they'll certainly have a chance to win the rubber match against the Orange.

Caleb Mills returned to action and led the way with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor. He did go down with an ankle injury late in the second half, but seemed to be walking without much of a limp after the game.

Anthony Polite finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Tanor Ngom had 10 points and 7 rebounds, and Matthew Cleveland finished with 11 points and fellow freshman John Butler added 11 points and 3 blocks for the Seminoles, who shot 51.6 percent from the field and committed just eight turnovers.

All told, nine FSU players scored at least five points, including senior guard RayQuan Evans, who finished with a career-high 10 assists in his final game in the Tucker Center.

Florida State's bench outscored N.C. State 53-4.

The Wolfpack were led by Terquavion Smith, who had 30 points on 11-of-23 from the floor. Jericole Hellums added 21 and Dereon Seabron had 17.

The rest of the N.C. State team hit two buckets from the floor and scored eight points.

Florida State now turns its attention to the postseason. The Seminoles, who suffered a six-game losing streak earlier in the year, is now riding a three-game winning streak heading into Brooklyn.

