FSU D set for major test vs. Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward, Miami offense

in other news
Pregame notes, updates: FSU's exhibition opener
FSU faces St. Leo in its exhibition opener on Thursday night. Follow along for updates.
Florida State offers 2026 four-star DB Hakim Satterwhite
Florida State offers 2026 four-star DB Hakim Satterwhite.
FSU women rout Tampa in exhibition opener
FSU grabs 21 steals in a 91-46 rout of Tampa.
FSU releases 2025 baseball schedule
FSU will play 20 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Luke Kromenhoek, Elijah Moore, rivalry game
Mike Norvell on Elijah Moore's impressive practice, how Luke Kromenhoek has looked since earning snaps and FSU-Miami.
There are always plenty of storylines entering each season's Florida State-Miami football game.
High-school teammates now facing off as opponents. Coaches who may have worked both for the Seminoles and Hurricanes. National title implications on the line.
This year, though, presents a unique storyline when it comes to quarterbacks. Because FSU hosted just two transfer QBs on visits this past offseason.
One, DJ Uiagalelei, ended up at FSU, struggled and is currently sidelined with a hand injury. The other, Cam Ward, will be facing off against the Seminoles this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN).
After originally declaring for the NFL Draft, Ward ended up at Miami. Now seven games into the season, the Washington State transfer has the Hurricanes 7-0 and sixth in the polls while entering this week's FSU-Miami game tied for the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+200) according to Fanduel.
"He's playing at an elite level," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of Ward. "He is as good as any quarterback in the country. You see the confidence, the poise."
Ward enters this week's game leading all FBS quarterbacks in touchdown passes (24) and passing yards (2,538) while coming in at second in passer rating (188.71). He's Pro Football Focus' highest-graded P4 quarterback so far this season at 92.6 and has just five interceptions in 246 pass attempts.
He's also amassed 190 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. Those numbers are relatively small because while Ward is quite mobile and often extends plays his legs, he does so while keeping his eyes downfield to try and find an open receiver or tight end.
Four different Hurricanes have 300+ receiving yards and four have 4+ touchdown catches already this season.
And while Ward struggled to hold onto the football with 14 fumbles in 2023 at Washington State according to PFF, he's fumbled just twice in seven games this season.
"He's playing at such a good level and no matter what position plays at a high level, it's hard to duplicate that in practice because that's why they're doing what they're doing..." FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said of Ward. "It's something that definitely is part of their game, the off-scripted football plays. They're making scripted plays, but there are definitely some off-scripted plays that he's just buying time and waiting for guys to get open and then he's got enough arm strength to make it count."
Aided by an impressive receiver room to throw to, running back unit to support him and offensive line to keep him upright, Ward has been a revelation for the Hurricanes' offense which ranks second nationally averaging 48.3 points per game this season.
FSU's defense, which has allowed more than 30 points just once so far this season, has faced a few high-powered offenses. Clemson ranks seventh nationally in points per game while SMU ranks 11th. But this presents as the toughest, most well-rounded offense the Seminoles will have faced this season and Ward is a big part of the reason why that is the case.
"There's been some defenses that have played (vs. Miami) better," Fuller said. "But in the moments that they've really needed to execute, they've ended up executing whether it's in the run game or the throw game. They're operating at a high level right now."
Added Norvell, "He's playing as good as any quarterback that's out there so we know we've got a great challenge in front of us this week. He's played a lot of football and seen a lot of the different things. I think you see the confidence in what he's doing and how he's playing."
