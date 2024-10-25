FSU D set for major test vs. Heisman frontrunner Cam Ward, Miami offense

There are always plenty of storylines entering each season's Florida State-Miami football game.

High-school teammates now facing off as opponents. Coaches who may have worked both for the Seminoles and Hurricanes. National title implications on the line.

This year, though, presents a unique storyline when it comes to quarterbacks. Because FSU hosted just two transfer QBs on visits this past offseason.

One, DJ Uiagalelei, ended up at FSU, struggled and is currently sidelined with a hand injury. The other, Cam Ward, will be facing off against the Seminoles this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN).

After originally declaring for the NFL Draft, Ward ended up at Miami. Now seven games into the season, the Washington State transfer has the Hurricanes 7-0 and sixth in the polls while entering this week's FSU-Miami game tied for the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+200) according to Fanduel.

"He's playing at an elite level," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of Ward. "He is as good as any quarterback in the country. You see the confidence, the poise."

Ward enters this week's game leading all FBS quarterbacks in touchdown passes (24) and passing yards (2,538) while coming in at second in passer rating (188.71). He's Pro Football Focus' highest-graded P4 quarterback so far this season at 92.6 and has just five interceptions in 246 pass attempts.

He's also amassed 190 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. Those numbers are relatively small because while Ward is quite mobile and often extends plays his legs, he does so while keeping his eyes downfield to try and find an open receiver or tight end.

Four different Hurricanes have 300+ receiving yards and four have 4+ touchdown catches already this season.