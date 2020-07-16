"I've been talking a lot to (DB) Terrion Arnold, (2022 DB) Bobby Taylor, (DE) Shambre Jackson, (DE) Landyn Watson and (2022 athlete) Randy Masters," Washington said. "I feel like there's a lot of momentum with our class. I said this before the year that FSU fans will be excited about who we will be getting."

It's probably no surprise that three of those players are from the Lone State State.

Of that group, Washington said the ones he speaks the most with are Arnold, Taylor and Watson. The connection with Taylor, a top prospect in the 2022 class, is obvious since they are high school teammates in Katy, Texas.

"He's pretty high on FSU," Washington said. "I know the FSU staff wants him a lot. Me and him have been talking a lot about Florida State. We are actually really close, so me going to FSU certainly is a big deal to him. I'm going to do everything I can to get him to Florida State. Me and him are like brothers. We've known each other for a long time.

"We talk a lot about the coaching staff, the DB coach. I tell him the reasons why I committed there to FSU."

Washington also has been friends with Watson, whom the Seminoles recently offered, for a long time.

"I know the two defensive ends we are high on are Shambre Jackson and Landyn Watson," Washington said. "That would be a great combination. With Landyn, I've known him since I was in the 10th grade. We are really cool. We played on the same 7-on-7 team at one point. We have a tight bond.