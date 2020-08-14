Woodson added that it's not just numbers that have him excited. The Seminoles are three-deep with players who have the ability to start. Which makes competing for a position with the first-team defense that much more intense.

"I'm excited about the depth," Woodson said. "Obviously, competition brings out the best in you. And knowing that the guy behind you is just as good allows you to be the best player that you can be."

Florida State already had two of the best returning defensive backs in the conference in cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen.

They also have two talented transfers in Jarrian Jones and Meiko Doston, both of whom have already made an impression on Woodson during the first week of camp.

"Those guys have done a phenomenal job in terms of playing within the framework of the defense and making plays," he said of Jones and Dotson, who transferred from Mississippi State and Florida Atlantic, respectively. "The experience part definitely stands out. ... Those guys are really good in pressure situations because they've been in that with the experience in terms of technique and fundamentals.

"They learn real quick. You tell them once, and they've got it."

According to defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's Twitter feed, the two transfers have both had multiple interceptions this week in practice.