FSU DE commit Aaron Hester talks visit, excitement of 'Noles' 2022 class

Since their 2021 season ended, Florida State's football coaches have been on the road, working to bring in some of the top recruits in the nation ahead of the early signing period later this month. Back in Tallahassee, FSU is also hosting several key prospects this weekend, including longtime Seminole defensive end commitment Aaron Hester. After wrapping up his official visit, Hester confirmed that he plans to sign early on Dec. 15 and won't take any more visits before enrolling in the spring.

An FSU verbal commit since late January, Hester said his favorite part of the visit this weekend was meeting with members of the ’Noles’ staff. “Talking to my coaches. Getting the real aspect of what things are going to be like. It's good to get a good feel for what you’re going to be doing,” Hester said. “That’s the part I like the most. It's football.” That all started with his meetings with FSU third-year head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. “It was great. He just told me I am in good hands,” Hester said on his conversation with Norvell. “It’s going to be ups and downs, but he got me.” “He’s good, he’s a real person. I like him a lot,” Hester added on Papuchis. “He’s been with me ever since I committed, and he kept it real.” Hester has visited Tallahassee plenty of times, but now with his college career fast approaching, this visit stood out. “It’s putting things in perspective for us to come pretty soon here in a month,” Hester said. “Telling me what I am going to be doing and the experiences out here in Tallahassee. So, I just had a lot of fun.” Since he was an FSU pledge throughout the college football season this fall, Hester kept his eye on the FSU defensive line, which was one of the strengths of the ’Noles in 2021. “It was real fun to see them boys be successful like that,” Hester said. “Like I said, it sets a pathway for you and you can see yourself doing that.” ALSO READ: Where FSU coaches are heading on the road for recruiting Sunday 12/5