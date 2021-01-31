Many Florida State fans know that five-star Georgia defensive back Travis Hunter was the Seminoles' first commitment for the Class of 2022 -- a group that now ranks No. 5 in the Rivals team rankings, following Sunday's commitment of QB Nicco Marchiol.

A few months after Hunter jumped on board, FSU's second commitment for that class was defensive end Nyjalik Kelly -- a three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School. Since that time, Kelly has become a much hotter commodity in recruiting circles, receiving offers from several additional schools.

But in a recent interview with Warchant.com, Kelly went in-depth about why he committed to the Seminoles in the first place and explained why he hasn't allowed his newfound attention to sway him from the 'Noles.

