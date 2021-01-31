FSU DE commit Kelly becoming hot commodity, but still firm with 'Noles
Many Florida State fans know that five-star Georgia defensive back Travis Hunter was the Seminoles' first commitment for the Class of 2022 -- a group that now ranks No. 5 in the Rivals team rankings, following Sunday's commitment of QB Nicco Marchiol.
A few months after Hunter jumped on board, FSU's second commitment for that class was defensive end Nyjalik Kelly -- a three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School. Since that time, Kelly has become a much hotter commodity in recruiting circles, receiving offers from several additional schools.
But in a recent interview with Warchant.com, Kelly went in-depth about why he committed to the Seminoles in the first place and explained why he hasn't allowed his newfound attention to sway him from the 'Noles.
According to Kelly, Florida State made its strong first impression by focusing on him as a person instead of as an athlete. And then they impressed him by checking in with him frequently.
"Before they even offered me, they felt it was very important to get to know me as a person," he said. "It was a big deal that they wanted to build that relationship. You can't just offer a player without knowing them personally because you don't know what they bring to your program.
"It's such a family [at FSU], and even before they offered me, they kept in touch -- telling me about the program. Then when they offered me, they kept in touch. Some schools, when they offer you, they don't stay consistent with contact. But FSU was always there, and I've always had a strong comfort with them."
