In his debut season at Florida State, Jared Verse has had a knack for the spotlight.

The defensive end transfer made an immediate and significant impact with the entire nation watching in the Seminoles’ Labor Day weekend victory over LSU in New Orleans, recording a pair of sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a blocked field goal.

“This is what I’ve been working for, what I dreamed of,” Verse said this week. “Finally getting here and getting my chance, I’m not going to waste it.”

The time since that game has been a roller coaster for Verse, who suffered a leg injury in the following game at Louisville, missed the home game against Boston College and played sparingly in the Wake Forest loss before ramping his workload up last week vs. NC State.

Now, he’ll have another primetime platform to show out when the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 in ACC) host No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“This is the type of game you come for. Games where everyone is watching, it’s a big game, it’s going to be sold out, I assume,” Verse said. “There’s supposed to be a lot of people there. Everybody’s excited, hyped up. It’s one of those games that you come to Florida State for these games. You go to big schools for games like these. I’m very excited.”

As an unranked high school prospect who landed at Albany, an FCS program, very few people likely believed the Dayton, Ohio, native would ever have the opportunity to play in games of his stature. A body transformation during the coronavirus pandemic changed that as he had a few impressive seasons with the Great Danes, which put him on a national radar of some of the best college football programs in the country when he entered the transfer portal.

He chose FSU in large part because of how FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach/special teams coordinator John Papuchis recruited him. And he’s been validated in his choice since arriving.



