Florida State coach Mike Norvell officially declared quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as out for the Clemson game.

"He's going to be out for this Saturday," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. "We still got some further testing to see what the longevity of that is going to keep him out. But it's most likely going to be the next couple weeks."

While ESPN reported Uiagalelei has a broken finger, the specifics of the injury have not been stated by Norvell or FSU.

Uiagalelei injured his hand in FSU's 42-16 loss to SMU on Saturday night. Glenn played in two drives, throwing four passes (one was a drop).

Norvell listed Uiagalelei and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn as co-starters on FSU's latest depth chart, which was released on Monday. Glenn is now set to make his third career start, against Clemson on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN).

This story will be updated