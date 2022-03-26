FSU defense comes out strong in Seminoles' first spring scrimmage

Statistics were not released from the Florida State football team's first spring scrimmage Saturday morning, but by all accounts, the Seminoles' defense responded nicely from a tough day at practice on Thursday. Quarterbacks Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker combined to throw seven touchdown passes during the team portions of Thursday's practice, but the group led by co-defensive coordinators Adam Fuller and Randy Shannon made a statement of its own during the closed scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium. "I saw a really good response with the defense," Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said. "You know, Thursday was kind of one of those days where everything was clicking for the offense. And I thought those guys came back and really responded well." Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Florida State's defense rebounded in Saturday's scrimmage after a tough outing in Thursday's practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

One of the Florida State position groups that was the most maligned last season -- and in recent years in general -- was linebacker. But the Seminoles' coaches have been encouraged by what they've seen this spring. Kalen DeLoach, D.J. Lundy and Amari Gainer all return from last year's unit, and all played a high number of snaps in 2021. Tatum Bethune transferred in from Central Florida, where he led the Knights in tackles. And that position was mentioned first when Norvell talked about what he liked from his defense on Saturday. "We created some TFLs," Norvell said. "The 'backers were flying around, being aggressive. The defensive front, we tried to balance the workload there. We got some guys up front (Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper, Dennis Briggs) that have played a lot of ball ... so we really tried to let those younger guys establish themselves. "And I really like the way our linebacking group is coming along." According to co-defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's Twitter feed, there were two takeaways by the Florida State defense on Saturday: Safety Akeem Dent recorded an interception, and freshman defensive lineman Dante Anderson forced a fumble. While Fuller wasn't necessarily satisfied with what he saw in the scrimmage, it was obviously a much different performance than the one he witnessed in the previous practice. "Listen," he said. "Thursday, there were some throws and catches that were tremendous."