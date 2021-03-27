Florida State held their ninth session of the spring football season with a scrimmage in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday morning. The offense struck early in 11-on-11s with a touchdown pass from Jordan Travis to Keyshawn Helton, but the defense took control by and large for the remainder of the scrimmage.

*ALSO SEE: Unofficial stats from the scrimmage

- Head football coach Mike Norvell says the defense "dominated" the day.

- Asked specifically about RB Jashaun Corbin, says he's a great leader, consistent presence for the team.

- Asked about Tate Rodemaker and echoed sentiments from last week that he's continuing to make strides. Thinks McKenzie Milton is getting a better feel of the offense. Jordan Travis doing a good job seeing the field.

Norvell noted the schedule for next week is being front-loaded to give the team the Easter weekend off

