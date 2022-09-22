



Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach has been quite busy in the Seminoles’ last two games.

Serving as FSU’s primary quarterback spy against LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, when the Seminoles elected to use a spy, proved to be a worthy challenge.

It’s a challenge he has enjoyed despite not succeeding at it 100% of the time. And it’s a job that definitely fits DeLoach’s skill-set. While both Daniels and Cunningham ran for more than 100 yards against the Seminoles, DeLoach had key plays in both games where his surprisingly fast closing speed forced stops in key moments on the quarterbacks.

“I like to run people down. That’s something I like to do,” DeLoach said. “I get to showcase my closing speed and things like that.”

That being said, DeLoach isn’t complaining about an opponent this week in Boston College (Saturday, 8 p.m. on ACC Network) that won’t rely so heavily on a mobile quarterback.

“It’s definitely a sigh of relief. He does have the ability to run, but it’s not going to be as often,” DeLoach said. “We’ll be preparing for it, but it definitely does take a little off your shoulders to know that we’re not going to have to chase down a quarterback at any possible moment.”

BC’s returning starter, Phil Jurkovec, has showed some ability as a running quarterback previously. Last year against FSU, he ran for 59 yards and a touchdown, finishing the season with 322 yards and five rushing touchdowns.



