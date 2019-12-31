EL PASO, Texas -- At least Harlon Barnett and the 2019 Florida State defense went out in style.

If not for that group's impressive and resilient performance -- one of the best in Barnett's tenure against a Power 5 opponent -- the Seminoles undoubtedly would have suffered a much uglier defeat than their 20-14 loss to Arizona State in Tuesday's Sun Bowl.

FSU's defense gave up just 282 yards of total offense and 12 points, all on field goals, in Barnett's last game as the Seminoles' defensive coordinator. The Sun Devils' other score came on a pick-six, as Florida State was doomed by six turnovers on offense.

