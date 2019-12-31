News More News
football

FSU defense goes back on the attack, shines in Barnett's final game

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

EL PASO, Texas -- At least Harlon Barnett and the 2019 Florida State defense went out in style.

If not for that group's impressive and resilient performance -- one of the best in Barnett's tenure against a Power 5 opponent -- the Seminoles undoubtedly would have suffered a much uglier defeat than their 20-14 loss to Arizona State in Tuesday's Sun Bowl.

FSU's defense gave up just 282 yards of total offense and 12 points, all on field goals, in Barnett's last game as the Seminoles' defensive coordinator. The Sun Devils' other score came on a pick-six, as Florida State was doomed by six turnovers on offense.

Interim head coach Odell Haggins credited Barnett going back to his traditional 4-3 defensive front with being a key to the Seminoles' strong performance.

"Coach Barnett went back to his style of defense," Haggins said. "Four down (linemen), getting after it. Defensively, we did a very good job -- containing their quarterback, containing those receivers. We did a very good job. Feel great about what he did."

Florida State moved primarily to a 3-4 defensive front this season at the direction of former head coach Willie Taggart, but the Seminoles never seemed to find a comfort level in that approach and struggled mightily to find a consistent pass rush.

That changed on Tuesday, as they recorded three sacks and did a nice job of harassing ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels throughout the game.

Defensive tackles Cory Durden and Robert Cooper were dominant for stretches, with Durden recording 1.5 tackles for loss and Cooper picking up a sack. FSU also got fumble recoveries from Amari Gainer and Janarius Robinson, and four different players were credited with quarterback hurries.


