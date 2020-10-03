Junior cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. had an instant answer this week when asked what can be done to improve the defense moving forward.

First-year defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has to figure some things out. But he can only do so much from the sideline.

You don't allow 52 points in a game and an average of 477 yards in your first two games if every call and decision made by the coaching staff is on point.

"I feel like as a team we've got to go out there and play more physical and with more effort," he said. "We didn't play to the Florida State standard."

Yes, we all realize that.

But it's what Samuel said later, when answering a question about third-down defense, that echoed what Fuller had said the previous day when speaking with reporters.

"It's really just missed assignments and guys not winning one-on-ones," Samuel said. "You've just got to win your one-on-one and know what you're doing. And I feel like if we did those two things, the game would have went a lot more different."

The Seminoles (0-2 overall and 0-2 in the ACC) likely would have still lost the game to the 3-0 Miami Hurricanes, but the sentiment is still valid.

Florida State's defense is struggling for a variety of reasons -- lack of pass rush, lack of physicality, lack of depth, (maybe even) lack of talent. But one of the main culprits, whether it's a cornerback on a receiver, a linebacker on a running back, or a defensive lineman on an offensive lineman, is that the Seminoles just aren't winning enough individual battles.

That will need to change, beginning with FSU's home game today against Jacksonville State (4 p.m., RSN -- list of stations).

Fuller didn't shirk any responsibility when he addressed the media, but he did admit that at some point -- particularly on the defensive line -- a player just has to beat his man and win a one-on-on matchup.

Samuel, one of the few Seminoles to have won most of his one-on-ones, agreed with the defensive coordinator when he spoke on Wednesday.

"We've just got to play Florida State football," Samuel said.

In recent years, that term has meant a wholly different thing than what it used to mean. Head coach Mike Norvell's job is to get it back to that standard.

Saturday night's 52-10 loss to Miami might end up being the low point of his tenure at Florida State. He certainly hopes it will be. And he definitely hopes Wednesday's practice was a sign of better things to come.

"I thought today was one of the best practices we've had since I've been here," Norvell said. "Guys are really challenging themselves. ... We're at a point where we just need to focus on today, and continue to improve on the things that we can control.

"I was really pleased with our guys. The message from this morning when we got started. And I thought from the meeting room to taking it to the practice field to the effort to the pursuit, the pad level, all of those details that we're continuing to try to instill, I thought really showed up at a high level."

None of that matters, of course, if they don't show up on Saturdays.

But you've got to start somewhere. And for one day at least, the head coach at Florida State seemed pleased with his team.

"It was great to see that type of response today and guys flying around throughout the practice," Norvell said. "I'm excited how this week is progressing. Just got to continue to work, continue to get better."

