Shyheim Brown has been had a front-row seat to the resurgence of the Florida State defense the last few years.

A 2021 FSU signee, the safety has seen the Seminoles go from 0-4 and defensively disastrous at moments in his redshirt season to an opportunistic and smothering unit the last few seasons, appearing in 30 games over his first three seasons at FSU.

He's also well aware that the defense's performance in its 2024 opener was not up to the standard that has been established over the last few seasons in Mike Norvell's rebuild.

That's been a major talking point of the message that Brown and a number of other FSU leaders have been spouting since the end of last Saturday's 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin.

"Constantly pushing that we have a standard around here and that we have to get certain stuff done..." Brown said when asked what the leaders on the team have said. "At the end of the day, there's a standard around here. Stuff still has to be upheld and other guys pointed that out. I've got great guys to help me. I've got great guys around me, same mindset, same goals."

Part of the problem for the FSU defense vs. the Yellow Jackets was that there wasn't one single issue that plagued that unit. A new-look FSU defense with quite a few new faces allowed 5.28 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns after averaging 4.19 yards per carry allowed and 1.21 rushing touchdowns per game in 2023.

The Seminoles missed 11 tackles according to Pro Football Focus, struggled with filling proper gaps to stuff the run and also failed to record any sacks in the loss, just the second time FSU has done that since 2020.



