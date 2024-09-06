Florida State is 0-2. Fans and media are questioning the need for personnel changes – often a desire to see younger players — as well as curious who is leading the charge.

Some changes already began on defense in FSU’s 28-13 loss to Boston College. FSU coaches opted to give two sophomore linebackers significant playing time. Blake Nichelson earned his first college start, while Justin Cryer played 36 snaps after not seeing the field against Georgia Tech.

“I have a lot of room to improve to be honest with you,” Nichelson said. “I feel like there were some times I messed up a play. Overall just being able to run and track the ball, I did pretty well in that. But there’s areas where I need to improve on to become a better linebacker.

“With experience it will just come to me and everybody else.”

Nichelson had seven tackles (four solo) on 57 snaps. Cryer had four tackles (two solo) on 36 snaps.

The scoreboard and BC’s rushing total (263 yards) are harsh reminders of the learning process. And until the Seminoles stop it, opponents will use running backs on wheel routes for chunk plays.

But player development has to start somewhere. It’s drilled daily on the practice field and in the film room. Yet there’s no replacement for game experience, reps on the field, in the spotlight — and film to review with coaches and make corrections the next day.

Coach Mike Norvell discussed his thoughts on Thursday after rewatching the FSU-BC film. He commented on being “a step wider in your (run) fit because you want to help” but instead that misalignment creates more space, opportunities where a mobile quarterback like Thomas Castellanos can capitalize with a little more space.

There is a desire to make a play but it has also led to pressing, Norvell thinks. Senior linebacker DJ Lundy agrees.

“Everybody wants to be successful,” Lundy said. “Everybody wants to make the play. But we just have to know that you ain’t going to make every play. You just have to make the plays that are meant for you to make.

“Too many times, we got people, myself included, we’ve been undisciplined.”



