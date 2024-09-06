Florida State is 0-2. Fans and media are questioning the need for personnel changes – often a desire to see younger players — as well as curious who is leading the charge.
Some changes already began on defense in FSU’s 28-13 loss to Boston College. FSU coaches opted to give two sophomore linebackers significant playing time. Blake Nichelson earned his first college start, while Justin Cryer played 36 snaps after not seeing the field against Georgia Tech.
“I have a lot of room to improve to be honest with you,” Nichelson said. “I feel like there were some times I messed up a play. Overall just being able to run and track the ball, I did pretty well in that. But there’s areas where I need to improve on to become a better linebacker.
“With experience it will just come to me and everybody else.”
Nichelson had seven tackles (four solo) on 57 snaps. Cryer had four tackles (two solo) on 36 snaps.
The scoreboard and BC’s rushing total (263 yards) are harsh reminders of the learning process. And until the Seminoles stop it, opponents will use running backs on wheel routes for chunk plays.
But player development has to start somewhere. It’s drilled daily on the practice field and in the film room. Yet there’s no replacement for game experience, reps on the field, in the spotlight — and film to review with coaches and make corrections the next day.
Coach Mike Norvell discussed his thoughts on Thursday after rewatching the FSU-BC film. He commented on being “a step wider in your (run) fit because you want to help” but instead that misalignment creates more space, opportunities where a mobile quarterback like Thomas Castellanos can capitalize with a little more space.
There is a desire to make a play but it has also led to pressing, Norvell thinks. Senior linebacker DJ Lundy agrees.
“Everybody wants to be successful,” Lundy said. “Everybody wants to make the play. But we just have to know that you ain’t going to make every play. You just have to make the plays that are meant for you to make.
“Too many times, we got people, myself included, we’ve been undisciplined.”
The undisciplined play shows up across the field. And it’s up to defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs to be on the same page and have trust in each other. Trust was a specific word used postgame by Lundy as well as linebacker Cam Riley.
Another storyline throughout the first two games is one of leadership. FSU lost productive players (and leaders) like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett up front as well as starting linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune and then defensive backs Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green and Akeem Dent.
A defense in 2024 that is a blend of homegrown veterans, transfers and younger players is still seeking those voices.
“Last year we knew our set leaders, we already had the veterans,” Nichelson said. “Everybody left. This past year, it’s been a bunch of people that have stepped up. One dude that is really stepping up and taking that leadership role is Justin Cryer. I feel like he is a more vocal dude with the team. I try to lead by example with effort.”
Nichelson also cited Lundy as a “natural leader” based on his years at FSU. Norvell has often discussed an ownership among the players during adversity and asked rhetorically, “Who are you? What is the true core identity?”
Seminoles fans who had optimism going into the year are likely asking these two questions or variations of them after an 0-2 start. Leaders must also speak up if the Seminoles are to turn the season around, and that began in bye week practices before FSU turns its attention to Memphis on Sept. 14.
“Our leaders got to step up and we got to lead by example,” Lundy said. “We just got to lead by example. We got to do more, we got to invest more. We got to do whatever it takes to get it going in the right direction. Right now we’re not playing how we need to play.”
What happened, what's next as FSU seeks course correction
