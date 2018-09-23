The Seminoles' rushing defense was so stingy against Northern Illinois, which came in averaging almost 200 rushing yards per game, that the Huskies just decided to abandon their normal offensive attack.

It wasn't a good offense on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

That was already known going into Saturday's game. Still, what the Florida State defense did in its 37-19 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday was as impressive as anything it has done this season.

Not a high bar to clear, obviously, but it was a welcome sight for head coach Willie Taggart.

"You look at what our defense did today," he said after the game. "They held them to about six yards rushing, and that's something we'd like to do each and every week. If we can make a team one-dimensional, it gives us an advantage.

"I thought we gave up too many passing yards there late in the game. We could have did some things a lot better. But to be able to stop their running game, which was something they do a lot of, was really impressive by our defense."

Here's how impressive: Northern Illinois rushed for a grand total of six yards on Saturday.

Six. On 20 attempts. That works out to an average of 0.3 yards per rush.

It's the lowest total of rushing yards a Taggart-coached team has ever allowed. It's also the lowest amount of rushing yards a Harlon Barnett-coached defense has ever allowed. It was the lowest total against a Florida State defense since 2007.

And it came one week after the Seminoles allowed 222 yards on the ground to Syracuse.

