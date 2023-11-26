Coming into the season, all anyone could ever talk about was how lethal Florida State's offense would be. With the returning starters in Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson and Jordan Travis, as well as the portal additions of Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell, the Seminoles had playmakers everywhere. Yet it was the defense, with the season on the line, that guided the Seminoles to their 24-15 victory over rival Florida and cemented Florida State's fourth undefeated season. After falling behind 12-0 in the first half and with a short field following a poor kick after a safety, the Florida State defense got a critical stop that allowed the offense to make a drive and score before the half. "It all started with our defense," FSU coach Mike Norvell said postgame. "We had to kickoff after the safety and didn't get the best of kicks. We had a short field and the defense was able to hold them in that moment. To be able to get the ball back and have a touchdown drive right before the half was exactly what we needed." It was not a perfect start to the game but the Florida State defense completely shut the door on the Gators in the second half. The Gators had more penalty yards (65) in the second half than they did actual yards from scrimmage (48). "We turned up," defensive end Jared Verse said after the game. "When you walked in the locker room and you look at everybody's eyes, they had that look in their eyes like, 'If they don't score again we win this game easily — it's not even a competition.' They got a little field goal and started feeling themselves. We were like, 'They are not scoring again.' It was just over for them."

Most of the Gators' yardage came via gash run plays in the first half from Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. These chunk plays were also erased in the second half. "Even in times where our defense had bad field position to start they really bowed their necks," Norvell said. "They (Florida) have some really good players offensively. A couple of NFL running backs and a couple of receivers that have been really productive over the course of the year. I'm really proud of the defense and our defensive staff with what they were able to do." Had it not been for an egregious personal foul call on safety Akeem Dent earlier in the game that led to a touchdown, the performance on defense likely would have been more dominant from start to finish. Once Florida State weathered the emotional storm that all rivalry games bring, it was smooth sailing for a defensive unit that has come alive in the second half of the season. "It was something we preached all week," defensive lineman Braden Fiske said. "Be the stronger team, be the better team mentally. When adversity strikes, it's kind of what we are built on. When adversity strikes be better. It struck us last week and it struck us here in the first half. We had to respond and I think we did it pretty well." Once Florida had to start throwing the ball down the field, Florida State was able to live in the backfield. It was the fourth time this season that the Seminoles defense had 10 or more tackles for loss and they tied their season high in sacks with six. They also forced two fumbles and sealed the game with an interception by linebacker Kalen DeLoach. "Those guys were so very aggressive," Norvell said. "Huge plays in the moment, especially late. It was all phases of it. Whether it was the defensive backs, Coach (Adam) Fuller had a great pressure package to be able to attack them — and then there were times where we had four-man rushes that were able to get home. Our guys knew that it was going to take explosive plays and they answered the call."





Verse has not shown up on the stat sheet as much as he would like but he had arguably his best statistical game of the season against Florida. He totaled six tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. "He was so impactful," Norvell said. "Oh my gosh. In the run game and in the pass game. There were plays where the quarterback got the ball out much faster than he wanted to just because of Jared's presence. You could tell throughout the course of the week that he was a man on a mission this week — and I say that with all due respect to everything that he has done because he has worked his butt off this year." The elite play at nickel corner was also on display once again on Saturday as both Greedy Vance and Jarrian Jones were able to contain Florida's best receiver in Ricky Pearsall, who only had one catch for 17 yards on two targets. The play from Jones and Vance down the stretch has been noticeable, as they were able to contain an equally dangerous player in Miami's Xavier Restrepo two weeks prior. The Florida State defense has come into its own over the last stretch of the season. While it just so happens that its best play has come during emotional rivalry games, the focus for the Seminoles defense has continued to be put into this singular perspective. Get better. "We still have a long way to go," Verse said. "We haven't put together a full game defensively and offensively. We've started off slow. Our strive for greatness is not if we beat or rivals or beat this team or that team, it's when are we going to play the perfect game and when we are we going to reach our full potential. If we can do that, I'm sorry for any team in the country, they are going to have to get it." As the offense takes some more time to figure itself out without the presence of quarterback Jordan Travis, the defense will need to continue to be on point as the Seminoles contend for an ACC championship next week against Louisville.