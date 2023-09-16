FSU defense uncomfortable down the stretch against rallying Boston College
It was a day of missed opportunities and miscues for Florida State but the Seminoles were once again able to ride a productive third quarter offensively to the finish line as the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-29 on Saturday.
The defense, who has largely been stalwart through the first two games, could not quite shut the door against a Boston College team playing with an extra step on Red Bandana Day.
The Seminoles struggled early to contain Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who rushed for 88 yards and threw for 131 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Castellanos continued to have an impressive day. The sophomore transfer from UCF carved up the Florida State defense, passing for 305 yards and finishing with 95 rushing yards.
FSU's coaching staff was well aware of Castellanos, whom they recruited out of high school.
"There were a few things that they did that presented a couple of challenges with him," coach Mike Norvell said. "Ultimately, we had to make some adjustments. There were a couple of times that were lack of communication — a majority of guys executing a plan and we get caught with our eyes or maybe didn't get the call of what we were trying to get done. That's something that can't happen."
The defense was able to force an interception on a spectacular play by linebacker DJ Lundy in the third quarter, as he caught the ball while falling backwards on Castellanos' worst throw of the day. The turnover ultimately led to the score that won the game for the Seminoles — a 1-yard rush that Lundy got the chance to run in himself.
"I just trusted my eyes," Lundy said on the interception. "That was my initial read, if the tight end releases, then I release. That's exactly what I did and then I saw the ball in the air I decided to go get it."
The continued development and growth of Lundy as a linebacker has been apparent early on in the season and, like the tone-setting fourth-down stop he made early against LSU, Lundy showed up in a big moment against Boston College on Saturday. With 9 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception, he continues to make the most of the snaps he gets in a veteran linebacker room.
Despite a school record for penalties in a single game — including seven false-start penalties — the Eagles found themselves within striking distance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Florida State was not without chances to put Boston College away. The Seminoles could not get off the field and were dreadful in third-and-long situations.
Boston College was 8 of 19 on third down and 4 of 5 on fourth down, with the lone fourth-down stop coming on a stand in the red zone with 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Of the eight third-down conversions, five of them were third-and-long situations (6 yards or more), with three of them being 10 yards or more.
"We have got to get off the field on third down," Lundy said. "As a defense we have got to get off the field and we didn't get off the field enough today."
Lundy went on to echo Norvell's sentiment that lack of communication was a big factor in the third-down woes and that one of the ways to fix that would be to sit down as a unit and watch film together.
With a 21-point lead in the third quarter, this felt like a game that Boston College had no reason to be in. Without the appearance of some rare ball-security issues offensively, they might not have been in it at all. In fairness to the Florida State defense, they did get stops in the fourth quarter when they needed to.
To spout nothing but doom and gloom after a win, even an ugly one, seems a bit defeatist. But for a team that has such lofty expectations, to see a performance that feels closer to that of two years ago rather than last year, perhaps it still strikes a bit of a nerve.
With a road game against rival Clemson coming up next week, the Seminoles certainly have a lot of film to look at in order to smooth over an uncomfortable, adversity-filled Saturday in Chestnut Hill.
