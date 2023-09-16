It was a day of missed opportunities and miscues for Florida State but the Seminoles were once again able to ride a productive third quarter offensively to the finish line as the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-29 on Saturday.

The defense, who has largely been stalwart through the first two games, could not quite shut the door against a Boston College team playing with an extra step on Red Bandana Day.

The Seminoles struggled early to contain Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who rushed for 88 yards and threw for 131 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Castellanos continued to have an impressive day. The sophomore transfer from UCF carved up the Florida State defense, passing for 305 yards and finishing with 95 rushing yards.

FSU's coaching staff was well aware of Castellanos, whom they recruited out of high school.

"There were a few things that they did that presented a couple of challenges with him," coach Mike Norvell said. "Ultimately, we had to make some adjustments. There were a couple of times that were lack of communication — a majority of guys executing a plan and we get caught with our eyes or maybe didn't get the call of what we were trying to get done. That's something that can't happen."

The defense was able to force an interception on a spectacular play by linebacker DJ Lundy in the third quarter, as he caught the ball while falling backwards on Castellanos' worst throw of the day. The turnover ultimately led to the score that won the game for the Seminoles — a 1-yard rush that Lundy got the chance to run in himself.

"I just trusted my eyes," Lundy said on the interception. "That was my initial read, if the tight end releases, then I release. That's exactly what I did and then I saw the ball in the air I decided to go get it."



