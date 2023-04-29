Jay, who picked out of Madison (Fla.) High about an hour east of Tallahassee, announced he is officially in the portal on his Twitter account Saturday afternoon. He was a highly-touted four-star recruit in FSU's 2019 class, the No. 172 overall recruit and No. 15 cornerback in the class according to Rivals.

Florida State veteran defensive back Travis Jay is the latest Seminole to announce his entrance into the transfer portal.

Although he had freakish athleticism, Jay never truly reached his on-field potential with the Seminoles. He bounced between cornerback and safety before settling at safety, appearing in 16 games and making three starts over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

After he was ineligible in 2022, Jay was working at safety once more this spring, pushing to break into the rotation. Jay finishes his FSU career with 43 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Jay is the ninth Seminole to enter the portal this spring for the Seminoles. Of those nine, seven have been players on the defensive side of the ball. FSU's scholarship roster now sits at 79 players by our count, giving FSU six scholarships to play at the moment.

Considering Jay is the second safety to enter the portal since spring camp concluded along with Omarion Cooper, it would seem that should be one of the Seminoles' focuses when it comes to any final transfer portal additions before the 2023 season.

FSU's post-spring scholarship chart

