FSU defensive end Byron Turner intends to enter transfer portal

Backup defensive end Byron Turner intends to enter the transfer portal. The move was announced on Friday night by Rivals' transfer portal account via Turner's agent, Shane Burnham.

Turner had 13 tackles, three quarterback hurries and 1.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

A redshirt junior, Turner walked in senior day ceremonies before FSU's game against Florida last Saturday. Turner has played in 33 career games with 42 tackles.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

With the exception of graduate transfers, the portal does not officially open until Monday.

Other Seminoles who announced their intentions to enter the portal are wide receiver Deuce Spann, tight end Jackson West, walk-ons like defensive end Dante Anderson and reserve quarterback Michael Grant.

