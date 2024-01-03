It would appear that Gilber Edmond's Florida State tenure will not be an extended one.

The redshirt junior defensive end who transferred from South Carolina to FSU last January entered the transfer portal once again on Wednesday, the Osceola has learned. He'll leave the Seminoles after one season as a backup defensive end.

Edmond was a coveted transfer in last year's cycle, ranked by Rivals as the No. 5 defensive line transfer and No. 40 overall transfer in the class. However, his production in 2023 didn't measure up to that hype.

In his lone season as a Seminole, Edmond appeared in all 13 games and recorded 23 total tackles (8 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack with two quarterback hurries. He posted a 64.1 Pro Football Focus grade this season.

With the departure of Edmond, who would have been in the battle for the starting spot opposite Patrick Payton next season, FSU's defensive end depth takes a hit. The Seminoles have already landed Georgia transfer defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and are expected to host productive Purdue transfer Nic Scourton later this week as they look to bolster their edge-rusher depth through the transfer portal.

Rising redshirt junior Byron Turner Jr. (23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack this season) is also expected to factor into the playing-time conversation at defensive end entering the 2024 campaign.

Edmond is the 15th scholarship player to transfer out of the FSU football program this offseason.

FSU transfer portal tracker

