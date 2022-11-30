After an impactful first season on the field, Florida State redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton received some recognition from the ACC.

Payton was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. The Miami native had a breakout season, recording 29 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

He led all ACC freshmen in sacks and was second among ACC freshman in TFLs behind teammate Joshua Farmer.

Payton may not have had the season he did had Jared Verse not missed time due to injury. During that time, Payton broke onto the scene, bolstering FSU's depth at the position as a capable pass-rusher.

Payton received 34 of the 65 votes for the award, which is voted on by media members from across the ACC. He also received one vote for overall ACC Rookie of the Year, which was won by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

He's the third FSU player to win ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has been awarded annually since 2007, and the first since 2012. He's the first on the defensive line, joining former FSU cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes (2010) and Ronald Darby (2012).

The ACC also announced Wednesday its winners for ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis received three votes for both POTY and OPOTY, finishing fourth in voting behind Maye, Pitt running back Israel Abadikanda and Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

FSU defensive end Jared Verse received seven votes for DPOTY, finishing fourth behind Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, Louisville's Yasir Abdullah and NC State linebacker Drake Thomas.