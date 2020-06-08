Two sources confirmed the news, with one saying that Rogers is expected to attend Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, with the goal of returning to Florida State in the future.

Defensive tackle signee Manny Rogers , who Florida State's coaches believed was the top high school defensive lineman in the state last season, has not qualified academically and will not enroll at Florida State this year.

Rogers, a four-star prospect from Jensen Beach, Fla., was expected to provide depth on a strong Florida State defensive line this fall.

His absence shouldn't be a major problem this season, however, especially since the Seminoles recently landed Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett. While he will need to receive an NCAA waiver to play immediately, Lovett is believed to have a very strong case and is expected to be cleared.

Florida State's top defensive tackles from last season are returning in 2020, led by All-America candidate Marvin Wilson. The Seminoles also bring back veterans Cory Durden and Robert Cooper, as well as sophomore Tru Thompson and others.

