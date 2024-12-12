FSU defensive tackle Grady Kelly enters transfer portal

A defensive tackle group that was light on depth is now thinner as Grady Kelly has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

A native of Navarre, Fla., the Colorado State transfer had 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2024.

FSU has seen its top defensive tackles depart. Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson entered the NFL Draft. Tomiwa Durojaiye also entered the transfer portal.

Kelly is the 18th Seminole to enter the transfer portal in the last week.

Daniel Lyons, who had 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks, is the top returner in the group. KJ Sampson also had 10 tackles.

