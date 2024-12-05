FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer declares for NFL Draft

A Florida State defensive tackle who made a multi-year impact on the Seminoles' defense is off to the NFL.

Redshirt junior Joshua Farmer announced Thursday on X that he's declaring for the NFL and forgoing his final year of eligibility.

"First I would like to thank God as without him, none of this would be possible. Second I would like to thank my family and friends for they have motivated me beyond measure. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today," Farmer's graphic read. "Lastly I would like to thank all of the 'Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made. I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it. I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking to my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

Farmer signed with the Seminoles in their 2021 class as a three-star prospect out of nearby Havana, Fla. After playing four games while redshirting in 2021, he's been a mainstay on FSU's defensive line over the last three seasons, appearing in 38 of FSU's 39 games over the 2022 through 2024 seasons.

He ends his FSU career with 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Even on FSU's underperforming 2024 team, Farmer was tied for the team lead in sacks (4) and second in tackles for loss (8).

It remains to be seen if FSU's fellow starting defensive tackle and Farmer's high school teammate, Darrell Jackson Jr., will also declare for the NFL Draft and force FSU to replace two starting defensive tackles.

A move to new defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defense at least helps the math there a bit.

