Florida State redshirt junior defensive tackle Malcolm Ray said he intends to enter the transfer portal.

"Nole Nation I'm sorry," Ray posted on Twitter/X. "I'm planning on entering the transfer portal."

Ray had 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in 13 games this fall for the Seminoles.

FSU's defensive tackle depth for 2024 remains a question mark. The Seminoles will lose Fabien Lovett and Braden Fiske, who are out of eligibility.

Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson, who will make his FSU debut in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, are both draft-eligible but could improve their NFL outlook by returning next season, too. Farmer has had 31 tackles and five sacks.

Daniel Lyons also had 11 tackles and KJ Sampson had four tackles in 2023.