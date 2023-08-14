Not much has taken the wind out of the sails of the Florida State football hype train this preseason. In fact, one of the only negatives so far surrounding the Seminoles' fall camp was the news head coach Mike Norvell shared last Tuesday that defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson Jr. was denied his eligibility waiver as a second-time transfer. Jackson, who transferred from Miami to FSU in large part to be closer to his mother, who is dealing with a medical condition, was expected to be a major part of FSU's interior defensive line rotation. There were times during spring practice that he was the most dominant defensive tackle on the roster. While FSU has accumulated strong defensive tackle depth through recruiting, development and the transfer portal, the loss of Jackson before the season even begins depletes that depth marginally. Though the perception may have changed slightly in the wake of that news, the FSU defensive tackle unit showed in Sunday night's first preseason scrimmage that it can still be a position of strength this season. "The defensive front did a really good job of working to create pressure. I thought our fits in the run game were good for the most part..." Norvell said after the scrimmage. "I think that interior defensive tackle group, it's got a chance to be a great strength."

Even without Jackson, who would have been on the two-deep, FSU should be able to field a very capable two-deep — or even more — at defensive tackle this fall. On the homegrown front, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Joshua Farmer appears ready for a more prominent role. A high-school teammate of Jackson's at nearby Gadsden County High, Farmer's body transformation over two years at FSU has been remarkable. He's gone from 250-ish pounds as a high-school signee to now weighing 311 pounds entering his third season with the Seminoles. Farmer's practice-field impact has been evident throughout his time with the program. He admits he was thrown into the deep end a bit last season after Fabien Lovett's injury, but still managed to amass two sacks and six tackles for loss in 13 games, earning the Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year team honor. After he was one of the most impactful FSU defensive linemen this past spring, Farmer now seems poised to take on an even more impactful role in FSU's defensive tackle rotation. Norvell indicated Sunday night that Farmer made a couple of "really nice plays" early in the scrimmage to continue what he called a "really good camp" for Farmer. “This is the year for Josh. Usually that third year of defensive tackles, you guys have seen his body develop and his strength and now he is a major Division I, Power Five defensive tackle from a strength, size, physicality (standpoint)," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Sunday night. "Now he's been in the system for three years so the technique is there. He understands the defense, now it's about letting it fly and making sure he's playing as consistent and as hard as he can. But this is the year that Josh takes that step. I know he's got the willingness, the want-to, he's got a high expectations for himself. "He's gonna be a critical piece because we've got to be absolutely dominant inside for us to be the defense we need to be. We've got to build that wall and stop the run, and it starts up front with that position.” Another reason FSU is feeling optimistic about the position group is the impact that Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske has made.