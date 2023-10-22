Let’s recalibrate a bit of what Norvell is saying. Norvell’s comment that the Seminoles were “dominant throughout the game” is definitely debatable. Duke had accumulated 144 rushing yards on 20 carries in the first half. But the Seminoles did a good job of pressuring Riley Leonard, who was just 3 of 11 for 37 yards with a second-quarter interception by a diving Shyheim Brown. If Norvell’s comments can be interpreted as making Duke one-dimensional on offense, that’s not necessarily dominant although it’s taking away a part of what the Blue Devils wanted to accomplish.

“When you make slight adjustments you re-emphasize and focus on the things that they need to be doing and looking at and to see that response — basically there was 10 points, we had the missed fourth down (attempt on offense) where we were able to get an immediate stop and held them to a field goal, and then obviously the pick six there early. But, other than that, they held them to 10 points essentially defensively.”

“With every rep they get better and I think Adam (Fuller) has done a remarkable job just playing to the strengths of our guys,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “I thought they were dominant throughout the game. Duke was able to run the ball, got to the edge a few times, we lost contain, didn't have the edge. I thought Adam did a great job and our players do a great job.

That’s an achievement FSU hasn’t had since 2012 against Murray State, Savannah State and Wake Forest. And it’s the first time FSU's defense has had three straight second-half shutouts of FBS teams since 1996 (North Carolina, Clemson and Miami).

Florida State’s defense hasn’t had moments like these in more than a decade. The Seminoles have pitched three straight second-half shutouts, securing wins over Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Duke.

The second half? Nothing short of impressive. FSU produced a pair of fourth-down stops and two punts. Yes, the Seminoles benefitted from Riley Leonard’s injury. But the Seminoles also should earn credit for putting pressure on Leonard and his backup, Henry Belin.

FSU didn’t have a sack but recorded 22 pressures (four QB hits and 18 hurries), per Pro Football Focus. Defensive end Patrick Payton was credited with seven pressures.

“It felt great, especially this game because like the last few games it really ain't been no pass rush, just been a lot of teams really just scared to drop back and let us rush,” Payton said. “Even though we had like zero sacks, still the rush was there every time. A different person was one step away from being home and that helps out the DBs, too.”

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. was asked if a deep rotation up front contributes to the defense’s late-game success.

“It has a lot to do with the rotation because at the end of the day if I'm going out there fresh, I'm going to go make plays like I did today,” Lovett said. “If (Braden) Fiske goes out there fresh, he's going to make plays. If Josh (Farmer) is out there fresh, he's going to make plays. At the end of the day, it's all about putting each other in the best position to be dominant, regardless. We don't want to put nobody out there if you're tired, just because you're tired you need to come off the field.”

The Seminoles are building a reputation of bending yet not breaking and instead breaking the will of offenses in the second half of games. FSU’s win at Clemson came on Sept. 23, a month ago, and that was the last time an opponent found the end zone after halftime against the FSU defense.

In the second half at Clemson, the Tigers scored just one touchdown in the third quarter (Will Shipley’s 1-yard TD run). FSU then made six straight stops, including the strip-sack touchdown by Kalen DeLoach, and an overtime stop.

In the second half against Virginia Tech, FSU had a fourth-down stop, Conrad Hussey forced a fumble and the Hokies had to punt three times.

In the second half against Syracuse, Greedy Vance had an interception, the Orange punted three times and missed a field-goal attempt.

A few FSU players referenced a halftime speech in the locker room on Saturday, motivating the Seminoles to respond to the adversity of trailing Duke.

“It was the coaches, but Fabien was really the one that stood up in the locker room,” Fiske said. “He made a statement of this isn't who we are and let's turn this around. Everybody was on board, but it was mainly he stood up and he took charge, and kudos to him. He's a great leader for us, and he stepped up in the moment, and I think we really all fell in line from that. Yeah, the second half spoke for itself.”

It certainly did on Saturday. But the defense’s second halves are beginning to build week after week — and speak volumes, too.