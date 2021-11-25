FSU DEs Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas 'can't wait' to face Gators again

Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas have never played in a Florida State-Florida showdown. Saturday will be their first and only experience as players in the rivalry. But that doesn't mean the two senior defensive end transfers don't understand what it means to dislike the team from Gainesville. They understand quite well, in fact. ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Johnson was at Georgia for two years, so he played the Gators twice in Jacksonville -- the Bulldogs went 1-1 in those two games. And Thomas was at South Carolina for his entire career before coming to FSU as a grad transfer, so he played the Gators every year as well. Johnson was asked on Wednesday if he understood how much FSU fans loathed the team from the east. "Oh, I understand that," Johnson said. "I didn't like Florida at my last place. So, it's carrying over, and the tradition stays true." Thomas, coming off an ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week performance against Boston College, has played the Gators four times in his career. He is 1-3 against them. And the main rival during his time at South Carolina was, of course, Clemson. The Gamecocks went winless against Dabo Swinney's team while Thomas was there. So you had better believe Thomas appreciated the Seminoles' win over arch rival Miami two weeks ago. It was the first big rivalry win of his college career. Now he gets a chance at No. 2. "If you can't get up for this one, I don't know what to say, man," Thomas said. "This is one for the books. We're always going to remember this one. I can't wait. And I know the guys can't either."