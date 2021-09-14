FSU disappointed with offense, but not in McKenzie Milton's first start

McKenzie Milton didn't do anything to lose Saturday's game against Jacksonville State. He didn't necessarily do a whole lot to win it, either. Making his first start in nearly three years, Milton completed 18 of 31 passes with one touchdown and one interception -- and that turnover ended up not being a factor in the game, as Florida State's defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive. But the former UCF star also only threw for just 133 yards, converted 5 of 14 third downs and produced only three points after halftime against an FCS opponent. Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Senior quarterback McKenzie Milton looks for room to make a throw Saturday in his first start as a Florida State Seminole. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

While the Milton-led offense wasn't very prolific, FSU's coaches apparently saw enough good things to decide he will be the starter again this week against Wake Forest. When FSU's Week 3 depth chart was released Monday afternoon, Milton was listed as the starter with Jordan Travis behind him as the backup. They were listed as co-starters for the first two games. "We felt like McKenzie did a good job managing the game, delivering the ball" FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said at Monday's press conference. "He was efficiently moving the ball down the field until we got into bad situations. He was dealing the ball left and right -- hitches, stick routes -- until we got into the second-and-17s and second-and-18s of the world." Unfavorable down-and-distances were indeed a significant problem for FSU's offense in the second half -- and most of it was self-inflicted. After committing just two penalties in the first half for 15 yards, the Seminoles were flagged nine times in the second for 99 yards. And six of those penalties came on offense. The issues started right after halftime, as the Seminoles' first drive of the third quarter was derailed by three penalties by the offensive line. First, tackle Devontay Love-Taylor was called for holding to negate a 5-yard run by Milton. Then after tailback Treshaun Ward picked up a first down on second-and-16, his next carry -- which would have been another big gain -- was called back due to a block below the waist by guard Dillan Gibbons. That set up first-and-25. Then two plays later, guard Dontae Lucas was flagged for holding, which pushed the offense back into a second-and-35. The Seminoles punted two plays later. "It's not a whole lot of fun playing quarterback in those situations," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said.