FSU DL commit Trevion Williams after visit: '1,000 percent' with Seminoles

When he wrapped things up Monday afternoon, Williams discussed his upcoming plans, why he is so locked in with the Seminoles, the highlights of the trip and more.

This was Williams' first visit since announcing his commitment to the Seminoles, and the Mississippi product was once again joined by his family for the multiple-day visit.

It didn't take long for Rivals250 standout and Florida State commit Trevion Williams to make his way back to FSU.

"It was really about chilling and getting to see everything I didn't see [before]," Williams said. "Like I forget what it's called, but it's a building and they only take the top recruits in there. It was a blessing to go in there to see what they had set up. Think it was set up a week ago. It's a building that has a whole bunch of stuff with the history of FSU. It had a big screen and a big spear, and the whole things lights up with a highlight film. It was crazy."

This visit also provided a chance for Williams and his family to spend more time with the coaches and staff members who have been key figures in his recruitment, including head coach Mike Norvell, defensive ends coach John Papuchis and director of high school relations Ryan Bartow.

"It was cool but different," the four-star defensive end said. "Just laid-back this time and just going through everything in just chilling around campus and seeing how everyone is."

On Sunday, the Rivals250 member got a chance to take in the Seminole Showcase recruiting event, where some of the top prospects -- and even FSU commits like Travis Hunter, Brian Courtney and Sam McCall -- put on a show.

Hunter particularly seemed to grab the attention of Williams, who didn't work out this time around.

"It was pretty good. I saw some good talent on the defensive side and offensive side," Williams said. "Of course Travis, he's the highlight of everything. Just how he is and his athletic ability."

Williams said he also made his best recruiting pitch to several of the other prospects on hand.

"Come join the family so we can be great and so we can make Tallahassee great again," the defensive end said.

*ALSO SEE: More Monday recruiting visit updates

The big question going into this visit was just how firm Williams is in his commitment with several other schools still trying to make a push. And the four-star prospect put any concerns to rest.

"I'm 1,000 percent -- 1,000," Williams said. "I just like the family atmosphere and how real the coaches are and Coach Norvell, his energy. And how Coach Odell [Haggins], Coach JP, and I like everything about them. Can't wait to get here and be a part of the team."

Williams does plan to visit Mississippi State on July 30, and he said Ole Miss is still working to get his attention. But he said there's no chance of a flip.

"Nah, I'm 1,000 percent Florida State," Williams said.

The Mississippi product added that he will be back again for the Notre Dame game on Sept. 5.

"I'm just ready to see how live it gets and the stadium full and hopefully a W," Williams said.

