FSU DL Cory Durden announces plans to opt out
Defensive lineman Cory Durden, who was expected to be a key factor in the Seminoles' 2020 season but recorded only seven tackles in seven games, has announced on Twitter he is opting out for the rest of this season.
Durden returned from offseason shoulder surgery this fall and said "lingering" issues affected his play. He also cited the coronavirus and the birth of a child as reasons for his departure.
Durden did not make it clear what his next step would be, but said he does not plan to apply for the NFL draft.
16 Out 🖤 pic.twitter.com/sOQSqiGlHp— 16. ⁶𓅓 (@king_durden35) November 19, 2020
As a sophomore in 2019, Durden recorded 22 tackles, including six tackles for loss and two sacks.
